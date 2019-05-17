× Expand none required Mary Todd Lincoln House, Lexington, KY

Strawberry Party! at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Celebrate the beginning of summer at a special event inspired by strawberry parties attended by Mary and Abraham Lincoln in the 1850s. Search the museum for clues to Mary’s strawberry connections, learn to make a calico strawberry, enjoy local berries in sweet and savory appetizers, and take home a seedling for your garden.

The program will take place at the Mary Todd Lincoln House, located at 578 West Main Street in downtown Lexington. For ages 12-up; the cost is $15. Space is limited and reservations are required by calling 859-233-9999 or online at www.mtlhouse.org.

For more information call (859) 233-9999 or visit mtlhouse.org