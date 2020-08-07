Street Car Takeover at Beech Bend Raceway

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Street Car Takeover at Beech Bend Raceway

August 7-8, 2020. Street Car Takeover comes to Beech Bend Raceway this August! Drag racing, car show, drifting, and burnout contest plus lots of other geared for speed action!

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com 

Beech Bend Raceway 798 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-781-7634
