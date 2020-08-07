× Expand VisitBGKY Streetcar Takeover

Street Car Takeover at Beech Bend Raceway

August 7-8, 2020. Street Car Takeover comes to Beech Bend Raceway this August! Drag racing, car show, drifting, and burnout contest plus lots of other geared for speed action!

For more information call (270) 781-7634 or visit beechbend.com