Stryper at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Catch the legendary Christian hard rock band Stryper! General Admission Tickets available for $25.00. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. – Doors open at 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases
For more information visit MercuryBallroom.com
