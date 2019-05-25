Stryper at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Stryper at the Mercury Ballroom

Mercury Ballroom

Catch the legendary Christian hard rock band Stryper! General Admission Tickets available for $25.00. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. – Doors open at 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome. Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases

For more information visit MercuryBallroom.com

Mercury Ballroom 611 South 4th Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music
