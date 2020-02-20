Stuart Little at Market House Theatre

Based on the award -winning classic by EB White, this is a wondrously magical tale sure to enchant audiences of all ages. Stuart is clever, enthusiastic, a 'can do' guy with attitude-and he's a mouse. This mouse is raised by the Littles, a human family who learns to dream big and live large when they think little - Stuart Little. As Stuart embarks on adventures with a variety of characters, including his nemesis, Snowbell the cat, Stuart learns the true meaning of family, loyalty and friendship and reinforces the lesson that families come in all shapes and sizes and the only common thread needed …is love.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org