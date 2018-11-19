Student Emily Swafford Art Exhibit at Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University art major, Emily Swafford of Campbellsville, will present her Senior Art Exhibit in an exhibit Nov. 19 through Dec. 8 at The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville.

Swafford is a 2015 graduate of Taylor County High School and is an art major pursuing a P-12 teaching certificate this May.

A reception for her will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 in the gallery. All are invited to both the reception and exhibit.

As an artist pursuing teaching, she said in a statement on the exhibit that, "Every teacher that I've crossed paths with has impacted my life in one way or another. I feel like that this can be seen in my artworks by noticing the growth in different areas."

The types of art she will exhibit include her drawings, paintings, sculptures and ceramics. The exhibit contains a variety of different subjects from nature including still life, portraits and characters.

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu