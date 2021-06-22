Styx - Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park

Live on the Lawn Presents Styx

Live On The Lawn is located on the "Great Lawn" at the beautiful Waterfront Park which is conveniently located in downtown Louisville.

This is an all-ages venue. All attendees are required to purchase a full price ticket regardless of age.

There are plenty of paid parking lots near the venue. Beer, wine and mixed drinks will be sold to those 21 or older

For more information visit liveonthelawnlou.com or on Facebook