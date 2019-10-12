Styx in Concert at Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Harmony. Chemistry. Balance. Grit. Dexterity. Determination. Solidarity. These are words that define the core essence of Styx, the multimegamillion-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage. Styx draws from over four decades of barn burning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a Styx set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
