Suffragette Movie at Ali Center

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Film Synopsis: In 1912 London, a young working mother is galvanized into radical political activism supporting the right for women to vote, and is willing to meet violence with violence to achieve this end.

Doors open at 5:30 PM. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. The screening is free and open to the public.

Registration is required. Please register here: https://19291.blackbaudhosting.com/19291/Film---Suffragette

For more information visit alicenter.com

Muhammad Ali Center 144 North Sixth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism
