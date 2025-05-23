× Expand scott An upscale marketplace featuring a Man Cave, showcasing something for everyone.

Sugar Days Market Place at Alltech Arena

Event Schedule:

May 23rd: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

May 24th: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

May 25th: 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Special Highlights:

Saturday, May 24th: Miss Kentucky will be joining us for photo opportunities at our KY Proud booths.

All Weekend in the Man Cave: The Harley Davidson Girls will be available for autographs and to sign merchandise.

Photo Opportunity: The 800-gallon still from Flowers of the Paper Moon will be on display and ready for pictures!

For more information call 606-392-3862 or visit sugardays.shop