Suits That Rock at The Carnegie

The Carnegie's annual Suits That Rock concerts are returning June 22 and 29.

The Suits That Rock are back and celebrating a major milestone – over the past 12 years, they have raised more than $1 million to The Carnegie’s Arts Education programs! Join the party, and the cause, June 22 & 29 as more than 40 prominent business and community leaders take to the stage to celebrate the best way they know how. All “suits” by day, the performers are leaving the boardrooms and taking to the stage to play some of their favorite songs including a Led Zeppelin Medley, “Taking Care of Business,” “We Are the Champions,” and many more. Tickets are $60 Mezzanine, $85 Orchestra, per person (reserved seat) and include light appetizers and a Suits That Rock commemorative mug. Cash bar and valet will be available. Proceeds from the evening will benefit children’s arts education programming at The Carnegie. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., show starts at 8:00 p.m.

For more information visit thecarnegie.com