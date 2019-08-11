Summer Art Camp Exhibition Reception at Yeiser

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Summer Art Camp Exhibition Reception at Yeiser

Work on display will be from students who participated in the Yeiser Art Center + MAKE studios Summer Art Camp classes. Come help us celebrate these incredible students and their instructors!

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
270-442-2453
