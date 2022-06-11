Summer History Storytelling at Oldham County History Center

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Bring your lawn chair and spend an evening on the grounds of the Oldham County History Center enjoying family-friendly stories from popular regional storytellers.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Talks & Readings
