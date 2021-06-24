Summer Music on the Levee
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Summer Music on the Levee
We are once again hosting our summer concert series every Thursday evening from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
As always, admission is free to the public and all are welcome! So put on your dancing shoes and come join us for some live tunes, good vibrations, and a guaranteed great time.
June 3rd Jordan Schneider
June 10th Rosewood Revival
June 17th NXK
June 24th Naked Karate Girls
July 1st Hillary Hahn
July 8th The Sunburners
July 15th Ashley Lilly
July 22nd Catalina Wine Mixer Band
July 29th Floyd + Walkmen
August 5th Soul Pocket
August 12th LoopMan Dan
August 19th 3 Piece Revival
August 26th Matt Cowherd
September 2nd The Ark Band
For more information call 859-291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com