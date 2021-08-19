Summer Music on the Levee

We are once again hosting our summer concert series every Thursday evening from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

As always, admission is free to the public and all are welcome! So put on your dancing shoes and come join us for some live tunes, good vibrations, and a guaranteed great time.

June 3rd Jordan Schneider

June 10th Rosewood Revival

June 17th NXK

June 24th Naked Karate Girls

July 1st Hillary Hahn

July 8th The Sunburners

July 15th Ashley Lilly

July 22nd Catalina Wine Mixer Band

July 29th Floyd + Walkmen

August 5th Soul Pocket

August 12th LoopMan Dan

August 19th 3 Piece Revival

August 26th Matt Cowherd

September 2nd The Ark Band

For more information call 859-291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com