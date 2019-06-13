Summer Music on the Levee

We are once again hosting our summer concert series, this year with an exciting new partner! Summer Music on the Levee presented by Braxton Brewing Co. will take place every Thursday evening from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM beginning May 23rd and wrapping up September 5th.

Beer from Braxton’s creative geniuses will be available for purchase at each concert as well as their new hard seltzer, Vive! The Newport Aquarium will also be providing wine and some nautical-themed specialty cocktails for purchase.

As always, admission is free to the public and all are welcome! So put on your dancing shoes and come join us for some live tunes, good vibrations, and a guaranteed great time.

For more information call 859-291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com