Summer Night Star Parties at Land Between the Lakes

The Golden Pond Planetarium at Land Between the Lakes will host a full array of stellar evening shows for the 2017 summer season. Laser and evening planetarium showings and Star Parties offer indoor and outdoor activities after 5pm starting in May and lasting all summer.

Evening Planetarium Shows and Star Parties: The Planetarium offers evening Astronomy shows and the members of the West Kentucky Amateur Astronomers host Star Parties, weather permitting. Seasoned astronomers use telescopes to guide children and adults in observing the night sky. Observatory Star Parties follow the last show in the planetarium.

• May 27: Star Party at dark after 7pm planetarium astronomy show

• June 10 and 24: Star Party at dark after 8pm planetarium astronomy show

• July 8 and 22: Star Party at dark after 8pm planetarium astronomy show

• Aug 5 and 19: Star Party at dark after 8pm planetarium astronomy show

Laser Lights Music Shows: The planetarium dazzles visitors with multi-colored laser light shows synchronized to popular music across the 40-foot dome. Featured artists include the Beatles, U2, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and many more country and pop artists.

Doors open 30 minutes before show times.

• 5:30pm and 7pm on Saturday nights beginning Saturday, May 13

• 5:30pm and 7pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday nights beginning Friday, June 2

• 8pm bonus laser shows June 3 and 17; July 1, 15 and 29; and August 12 and 26.

Enhance your laser lights show experience with special 3D laser viewing glasses available in the gift shop.

Due to safety concerns, doors close after shows begin. Discount and Fun Cards are not accepted for laser shows.

For more information call 270-924-2000 or visit http://landbetweenthelakes.us