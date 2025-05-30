Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series

2025 Summer Nights in Suburbia

Summer Nights in Suburbia is back, bringing you a fantastic lineup of jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues, and folk artists on Friday night! It's the perfect way to unwind after a long week – grab your friends, lawn chairs, and blankets, and enjoy the open-air concert vibes. Plus, delicious food and drink vendors will be on-site! Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music plays from 7 – 9 p.m.

2025 Summer Nights in Suburbia Schedule:

May 30: Bedford

June 13: Magnolia Boulevard

June 27: Radio 80

July 11: Born Cross Eyed

July 25: NVRMND

August 8: Bee Taylor

August 22: Honeychild

September 19: Moondance Foundation Fundraiser (Summer Nights Finale)

For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/summer-nights-suburbia