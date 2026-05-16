Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series

2026 Summer Nights in Suburbia

Summer Nights in Suburbia is back, bringing you a fantastic lineup of jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues, and folk artists on Friday night! It's the perfect way to unwind after a long week – grab your friends, lawn chairs, and blankets, and enjoy the open-air concert vibes. Plus, delicious food and drink vendors will be on-site! Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music plays from 7 – 9 p.m.

Friday, May 29: Vinyl Richie

Friday, June 12: The Other Brothers

Friday, June 26: Eversett

Friday, July 10: 64 West

Friday, July 24: Boogie G and the Titanics

Friday, Aug. 7: NVRMND

Friday, Aug. 21: Magnolia Boulevard

Friday, Sept. 4: Honey Child

Friday, Sept. 18: Band to be announced

For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/summer-nights-suburbia