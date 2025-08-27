Summer Nights in Suburbia Concert Series
to
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
2025 Summer Nights in Suburbia
Summer Nights in Suburbia is back, bringing you a fantastic lineup of jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues, and folk artists on Friday night! It's the perfect way to unwind after a long week – grab your friends, lawn chairs, and blankets, and enjoy the open-air concert vibes. Plus, delicious food and drink vendors will be on-site! Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music plays from 7 – 9 p.m.
2025 Summer Nights in Suburbia Schedule:
May 30: Bedford
June 13: Magnolia Boulevard
June 27: Radio 80
July 11: Born Cross Eyed
July 25: NVRMND
August 8: Bee Taylor
August 22: Honeychild
September 19: Moondance Foundation Fundraiser (Summer Nights Finale)
For more information call 859.288.2925 or visit lexingtonky.gov/playing/arts-events/summer-nights-suburbia