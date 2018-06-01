Summer Nights in Suburbia at MoonDance Amphitheater

MoonDance Amphitheatre
Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.
Summer Nights in Suburbia 2018 Schedule
June 1 – C The Beat
June 8 – Appalatin
June 15 – Trisko’s Garage
June 22 – Honey Child
June 29 – Cora Lee & the Townies
July 6 – Slo Fi
July 13 – Baja Yetis
July 20 – Boogie G & the Titanics
July 27 – Johnson Brothers
August 3 – Other Brothers
August 10 – Bruce Lewis
August 17 – Ben Lacy
August 24 – Bendigo Fletcher
August 31 – Tribute Band (Lost Legends)
MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street
FREE
For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/