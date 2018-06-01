Summer Nights in Suburbia at MoonDance Amphitheater

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Summer Nights in Suburbia 2018 Schedule

June 1   –   C The Beat     

June 8   –   Appalatin

June 15   –   Trisko’s Garage

June 22   –   Honey Child

June 29   –   Cora Lee & the Townies

July 6   –   Slo Fi

July 13   –   Baja Yetis

July 20   –   Boogie G & the Titanics

July 27   –   Johnson Brothers

August 3   –   Other Brothers

August 10   –   Bruce Lewis

August 17   –   Ben Lacy

August 24   –   Bendigo Fletcher

August 31   –   Tribute Band (Lost Legends)

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/

Info
May 2018

