Summer Nights in Suburbia at MoonDance Amphitheater

MoonDance Amphitheatre

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Date – Band – Food trucks

June 7 – Otto & People Planet | Roll & Smoke, Steel City Pops and West Sixth

June 14 – Boogie G & the Titanics | City BBQ, Nothing Bundt Cakes and West Sixth

June 21 – C the Beat | Belle Notte, Bella Shaved Ice and West Sixth

June 28 – Coralee & the Townies | J. Gumbo, Sav's Chill Ice Cream and West Sixth

July 5 – The Bedford Band | Salsaritas, Sweet Sisters and West Sixth

July 12 – Bear Medicine | Roll & Smoke, Nothing Bundt Cakes and West Sixth

July 19 – Rebel Without a Cause | Belle Notte, Steel City Pops and West Sixth

July 26 – NVRMND | Forage, Sav's Chill Ice Cream and West Sixth

Aug. 2 – Honeychild | Salsarita's, Sav's Chill Ice Cream and West Sixth

Aug. 9 – Magnolia Boulevard | Roll & Smoke, Crank & Boom Ice Cream and West Sixth

Aug. 16 – Baja Yetis | City BBQ and West Sixth (Note: City BBQ will have dessert offerings.)

Aug. 23 – Other Brothers | Forage, Sweet Sisters and West Sixth

Aug. 30 – Pink Floyd Tribute Band | City BBQ, Steel City Pops and West Sixth

MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/