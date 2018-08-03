Summer Nights in Suburbia at MoonDance Amphitheater

MoonDance Amphitheatre

Moondance Amphitheater will once again offer a summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Summer Nights in Suburbia 2018 Schedule

June 1 – C The Beat

June 8 – Appalatin

June 15 – Trisko’s Garage

June 22 – Honey Child

June 29 – Cora Lee & the Townies

July 6 – Slo Fi

July 13 – Baja Yetis

July 20 – Boogie G & the Titanics

July 27 – Johnson Brothers

August 3 – Other Brothers

August 10 – Bruce Lewis

August 17 – Ben Lacy

August 24 – Bendigo Fletcher

August 31 – Tribute Band (Lost Legends)

MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/