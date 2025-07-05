× Expand Michael Imes, artist Pottery by Michael Imes

Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes

The absolute best in LOCAL ceramic work for over 50 years! The Louisville Potters Pottery Market will be held on Saturday July 5th from 9am to 3pm under large shade trees on the grounds of the Masonic Homes of KY off Frankfort Avenue. Come browse the many varieties of clay work and meet the artists! All works are lovingly handmade and meant to be used and enjoyed. Mugs, bowls, platters, vases, wall art and much more!

