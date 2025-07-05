Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes

to

Masonic Homes of KY 3701 Frankfort Avenue , Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes

The absolute best in LOCAL ceramic work for over 50 years! The Louisville Potters Pottery Market will be held on Saturday July 5th from 9am to 3pm under large shade trees on the grounds of the Masonic Homes of KY off Frankfort Avenue. Come browse the many varieties of clay work and meet the artists! All works are lovingly handmade and meant to be used and enjoyed. Mugs, bowls, platters, vases, wall art and much more!

Follow on Facebook:Louisville Potters 

Info

Masonic Homes of KY 3701 Frankfort Avenue , Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Pottery Market at Masonic Homes - 2025-07-05 09:00:00 ical