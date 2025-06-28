Summer Sip & Shop at Tradewater Brewing
to
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Summer Sip & Shop
Summer Sip & Shop
Summer Sip & Shop at Tradewater Brewing
📅 Saturday, June 28 | 🕓 4 PM – 8 PM
🎟️ FREE ENTRY
Kick off your summer with an evening of local flavor and fun at our Summer Sip & Shop! 🛍️✨
🎨 Shop Local – Discover unique handmade goods, art, crafts, and natural products from talented local artisans and small businesses.🍔 Grab a Bite – Enjoy delicious eats from a local food truck while you browse!
🍻 Sip & Relax – Cool off with cold craft beer from Tradewater Brewing Co.
🎶 Live Music – Enjoy live tunes while soaking in the laid-back summer vibes.
This is a family-friendly event—come support local makers, enjoy great brews, and soak up the sunshine. 🌴🌊
For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/summer-sip-shop/