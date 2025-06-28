× Expand Summer Sip & Shop Summer Sip & Shop

Summer Sip & Shop at Tradewater Brewing

📅 Saturday, June 28 | 🕓 4 PM – 8 PM

🎟️ FREE ENTRY

Kick off your summer with an evening of local flavor and fun at our Summer Sip & Shop! 🛍️✨

🎨 Shop Local – Discover unique handmade goods, art, crafts, and natural products from talented local artisans and small businesses.🍔 Grab a Bite – Enjoy delicious eats from a local food truck while you browse!

🍻 Sip & Relax – Cool off with cold craft beer from Tradewater Brewing Co.

🎶 Live Music – Enjoy live tunes while soaking in the laid-back summer vibes.

This is a family-friendly event—come support local makers, enjoy great brews, and soak up the sunshine. 🌴🌊

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/summer-sip-shop/