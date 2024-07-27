Summer Vendor Craft Showcase Fundraiser

Ashland Central Park 1898 Central Ave, Kentucky 41101

Summer Vendor Craft Showcase Fundraiser

The 2024 Summer Vendor Craft Showcase is a fundraiser for the Ashland Blazer High School Boys Golf Team. With over 40 vendors, small businesses, food/drink vendors and a free inflatable, there’s something for everyone!

For more information email justasmalltowngirltees@gmail.com

