Summer Vendor Craft Showcase Fundraiser
Ashland Central Park 1898 Central Ave, Kentucky 41101
Twyla Agee
Location is Ashland Middle School
The 2024 Summer Vendor Craft Showcase is a fundraiser for the Ashland Blazer High School Boys Golf Team. With over 40 vendors, small businesses, food/drink vendors and a free inflatable, there’s something for everyone!
For more information email justasmalltowngirltees@gmail.com
Charity & Fundraisers, Crafts, Markets