Summer Wheat: Heavy Lifting Exhibit at KMAC

KMAC Museum announces the opening of two new exhibitions, Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville and Summer Wheat: Heavy Lifting. Both of these exhibitions will open to the public on December 14, 2019. Picasso will run through March 22, 2020; Summer Wheat will run through April 5, 2020.

Sponsored by UPS, Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville brings together 52 ceramics and works on paper created by Pablo Picasso between 1931 and 1956. Additionally, the exhibition includes 20 photographs by Michel Sima documenting Picasso’s creative process. These works are part of the collection of the Musée Picasso in Antibes, France, and the exhibition is one that has never before been seen outside of Europe.

Artist Summer Wheat builds her compositions on aluminum mesh screens, using pastry bags to push the paint through the mesh crosshairs and creating a surface like that of a deftly woven tapestry. Wheat’s allegorical still-life paintings show female figures as powerful warriors, healers, explorers, and makers of their own world.

“KMAC’s success in putting on these exhibitions is also Louisville’s success,” says Executive Director Aldy Milliken. “The city has a vibrant and growing arts scene that can attract world-class talent,, and KMAC is proud to be part of it.”

Admission to the museum - which will include both exhibitions - is $9 for adults and $6 for seniors (65+) and members of the military. Thanks to a donation from Brook and Pam Smith, children under 18 and students with valid ID can see these exhibitions free of charge.

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org