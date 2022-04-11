Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Norton Center

“Toot toot, hey, beep beep!” Say those words, and you’ll immediately feel the beat, the spirit, the heat of the legendary Donna Summer. Her songs smashed every record. Her story shattered every barrier. Now, the queen arrives direct from Broadway. She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation. Recommended for ages 12 and older.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com