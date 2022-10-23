× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

Sunday Comedy Showcase at The Bard's Town

Join Louisville Laughs on Oct. 23 for our Sunday Comedy Showcase featuring some of our favorite standup comics.

The show will include: Lena Beamish, Nathaniel Potts-Wells, Grant Volkmar, Dusty Carter, Lucious Williams and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Reservations help ensure seating.

See you at The Bard for a night of laughter, great food and drinks.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit thebardstown.com