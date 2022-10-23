Sunday Comedy Showcase at The Bard's Town
to
The Bard's Town 1801 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205
Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Sunday Comedy Showcase at The Bard's Town
Join Louisville Laughs on Oct. 23 for our Sunday Comedy Showcase featuring some of our favorite standup comics.
The show will include: Lena Beamish, Nathaniel Potts-Wells, Grant Volkmar, Dusty Carter, Lucious Williams and host Creig Ewing.
Admission is free. Reservations help ensure seating.
See you at The Bard for a night of laughter, great food and drinks.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit thebardstown.com