Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join Larry Stone, President of the Audubon Bee Keepers Association and avid bee keeper to discuss the importance of honey bees and an informative and interactive presentation.
Location: Event Barn A
For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Info
