Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum

to

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join Larry Stone, President of the Audubon Bee Keepers Association and avid bee keeper to discuss the importance of honey bees and an informative and interactive presentation.

Location: Event Barn A

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Seminar: Bee 101 Guided Hike: Pollinators at Mahr Park Arboretum - 2025-07-20 14:00:00 ical