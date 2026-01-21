Sunday Seminar: Native Plants at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Sunday Seminar: Native Plants  at Mahr Park Arboretum

Join us for a Native Plant Sunday Seminar! Alicia Bosela from Ironweed Native Plant Nursery will share an engaging presentation on the importance of native plants and their impact on our local ecosystem. Native plants will be available for purchase following the presentation.

📅 April 12, 2026

⏰ 2:00-4:00 P.M.

📍 Event Barn A

For more information, please call (270) 584-9017 or visit mahrparkarboretum.com

Education & Learning, Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation
