Sunday Seminar- Nurture to Nature at Mahr Park Arboretum

Sunday Seminar, Nurture to Nature

Join Nurture to Nature at Mahr Park Arboretum for an interactive presentation on wildlife animal rehabilitation.

Live animals will be present.

Sunday, March 12, 2023, 2:00-4:00 p.m., Event Barn A

For more information call (270) 584-9017 or on Facebook: Mahr Park Arboretum.