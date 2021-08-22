× Expand Louisville Laughs Sunday Standup Showcase

Sunday Standup Showcase at The Bard's Town

It's the Louisville Laughs Sunday Standup Showcase, the new monthly comedy showcase at The Bard. Hosted by Creig Ewing!

This month's show takes place in the Bard's first floor LOUNGE venue. AND WHAT A SHOW IT IS THIS MONTH!

Comics include: Sean Smith - Dan Alten - James Ferguson - Lee Blevins - June Dempsey - Lena Beamish - John Smothers - Derek Sawyer

Food and drink service provided. If planning to dine, we recommend arriving an hour or so before the show so that you can fully enjoy the meal and then fully enjoy the show.

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7522