Sunset Kayak Trip at Woodlands Nature Station

$20 per kayak or $15 if you bring your own kayak Call 270.924.2020 to sign up. Registration Required. Join us for a relaxed paddle as we explore the nooks and crannies of a Lake Barkley scenic bay. Enjoy a feast for the eyes and ears as the sun dips below the trees and nature’s evening chorus comes to life.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us