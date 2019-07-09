Sunset Yoga in the Courtyard at The Kentucky Castle

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Sunset Yoga in the Courtyard at The Kentucky Castle

Join us as we celebrate Summer with Yoga at The Kentucky Castle!

Bring your yoga mat, relax and enjoy an hour of wellness in the lovely Castle courtyard. For all levels, including beginners. Sessions are led by certified yoga instructors from locally owned Homegrown Yoga.

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com  

The Kentucky Castle 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
