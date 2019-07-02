× Expand The Kentucky Castle The Kentucky Castle

Sunset Yoga on the Roof at The Kentucky Castle

Join us as we celebrate Summer with Yoga on the rooftop of The Kentucky Castle!

Bring your yoga mat, relax and enjoy an hour of wellness in the fresh spring air. For all levels, including beginners. Sessions are led by certified yoga instructors from locally owned Homegrown Yoga. See you on the rooftop!

If inclement weather the class will be held in the Greenhouse.

Additional Options: Dinner reservations are available at our Castle Farm Restaurant by calling (859) 256-0322 or visiting https://www.thekentuckycastle.com/eat-drink.

Questions? mary@thekentuckycastle.com

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com