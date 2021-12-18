× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Super Drew's Super Toy Drive

Super Drew's Super Toy Drive at Oldham Gardens

Join Super Drew's Crew in making Christmas brighter for some very unlucky kids! Let's shower the children at Norton Children's Cancer Institute with new toys or gift cards that they can use while they spend their holidays in the Hospital!

With 3 events over the month of December, we will be collecting toys and celebrating the strength of these strong little elves and their battle against Cancer. Drop off any unwrapped new toy or gift card at either 3rd Turn location between Dec. 2 and Dec. 18. Dec. 2 is the kickoff event in Jeffersontown with Beer and Cookie pairings. Additional events will take place in Oldham County on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The 2nd event at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens will be on Dec. 11 and feature pictures with Santa and a Holiday Bourbon Bar at the Holiday Market. The 3rd event in this group of 3 for Super Drew's Super Toy Drive will be held on Dec. 18 and take place in Oldham County at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens with a Bourbon Auction! A percentage of beer sales at both 3rd Turn locations goes to Super Drew’s Super Toy Drive.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit SuperDrew.org