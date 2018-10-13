Survivor 1775 at Fort Boonesborough

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Survivor 1775 at Fort Boonesborough

 This hands-on-history event lets you participate as you learn about staying alive in the wilderness that would become Kentucky. You have only a few items with you, and you must find a way to stay alive. Demonstrations and activities include learning how to use the items you were carrying and the resources provided by nature to make cordage from plant fibers, build a suitable shelter, make items needed to catch fish and other aquatic food sources, build traps and deadfalls, find food items among plants and trees. Start a fire, cook without pots and pans, make tools, utensils, and more.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org

859-527-3131
859-527-3131
