Sustainability Summit at UK
University of Kentucky Gatton Student Center University of Kentucky, 160 Ave of Champions, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Image credit: Jennifer Duggan, Bluegrass Greensource
Bluegrass Greensource Sustainability Summit 2022, presented by Toyota Tsusho
Join us for our annual Sustainability Summit presented by Toyota Tsusho America Inc. on Thursday May 12 from 8:30am-5:00pm at the UK Student Center.
Enjoy a variety of presenters including our keynote speaker, Dr. Serenity Wright, as they discuss topics such as Environmental Equity, Climate Resiliency, Solar Farms/Land Use, and Greenspace.
General tickets are $75 and will include admission to all Summit speaker sessions, networking opportunities, refreshments, and lunch.
If you have any questions, please contact Amy Sohner at amy@bggreensource.org
For more information call 859.266.1572 or visit bggreensource.org/sustainability-summit/