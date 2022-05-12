× Expand Image credit: Jennifer Duggan, Bluegrass Greensource Bluegrass Greensource Sustainability Summit 2022, presented by Toyota Tsusho

Sustainability Summit at UK

Join us for our annual Sustainability Summit presented by Toyota Tsusho America Inc. on Thursday May 12 from 8:30am-5:00pm at the UK Student Center.

Enjoy a variety of presenters including our keynote speaker, Dr. Serenity Wright, as they discuss topics such as Environmental Equity, Climate Resiliency, Solar Farms/Land Use, and Greenspace.

General tickets are $75 and will include admission to all Summit speaker sessions, networking opportunities, refreshments, and lunch.

If you have any questions, please contact Amy Sohner at amy@bggreensource.org

For more information call 859.266.1572 or visit bggreensource.org/sustainability-summit/