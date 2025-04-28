Sustainability Summit at UK

Join us on April 28th, 2025 from 8:00am - 4:00pm for our 5th annual Sustainability Summit at the University of Kentucky Gatton Student Center. The Summit brings together community and business leaders seeking to move the sustainability needle and enact change in their own communities. The Sustainability Summit is a unique opportunity to bring regional ideas, examples, and solutions to topics that are very timely for the Bluegrass. “The goal is to leave attendees feeling equipped and empowered to instill change in their own communities,” said Amy Sohner, Executive Director “and we aim to accomplish this by conversing with a collection of changemakers in areas such as waste reduction, transportation, climate, and more.” Community leaders, elected officials, and those interested in sustainability are all encouraged to attend.

Find the full day agenda here: bggreensource.org/sustainability-summit/.

For more information call 859.266.1572 x 225 or visit bggreensource.org