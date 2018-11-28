Swan Lake at the Kentucky Center

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Swan Lake at the Kentucky Center

This full-scale production, set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and based on Russian folklore and German legend, follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.

The first visit to the United States of America, the legendary National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, with 55 of the most talented and brightest ballet stars, will bring this romantic tale of true love to glorious life.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
