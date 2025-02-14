× Expand Hermitage Farm Sweetheart Soiree

Sweetheart Soiree at Hermitage Farm

$75 per ticket/reservations@hermitagefarm.com

Immerse yourself in the vibrant rhythm and passion of the Sweetheart Soiree, where professional dancers will sweep you into the world of Latin dance, ensuring you sway, spin, and step with flair and confidence. Savor a selection of delectable small bites to keep your energy high as you move to the music, and toast the evening with a complimentary cocktail, infusing your night with sophistication and warmth.

The Sweetheart Soiree will take place in the Stud Barn at Hermitage Farm. Ticket includes one signature welcome cocktail, flavorful light appetizers, and immersive Latin dance lessons led by the dynamic Bourbon Tango duo, Clay and Cherie. As a special touch, you'll also get to meet some of our beloved resident retired thoroughbreds and Lipizzans, adding a unique equestrian charm to your unforgettable night. ¡Nos vemos en la pista de baile!

For more information call (502) 398-9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/