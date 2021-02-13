Sweetheart Soiree” Valentine Dinner Event at the NCM

Celebrate your love with a Valentine’s Day Dinner event hosted by the National Corvette Museum. Enjoy an intimate meal with your significant other prepared by the NCM’s Chef Kelvin Williams. Surprise your sweetheart with sweets from Riley’s Bakery or a beautiful arrangement of flowers for an additional fee. A full Cash Bar will also be available to complete your special day.

Seating Time: 6:00pm / 6:15pm / 6:30pm

Registration Fee: $60 per person with seating’s of 2, 4, & 6 available

Please call Maci (270)-467-8804 or Bryce (270)-777-4506 to register by phone.

For more information call (270) 781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org