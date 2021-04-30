Sydney Adams Live at The Venue in Morehead
The Venue 109 North Wilson Avenue, Morehead, Kentucky 40351
A self description by Sydney Adams herself about her music. "My roots are deep in southeastern Kentucky and it has impacted my music greatly. I hope that my music can reach people of all different ages and genres.
I enjoy all genres of music and I am influenced by country, blues, R&B, Americana, and bluegrass when I write songs."
Reserved Seating Available at www.TheVenue109.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxnjsnST2U4
For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com