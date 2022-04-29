Sylvia by Village Players of Fort Thomas

by A.R. Gurney

April 29-May 1 and May 5-7, 2022​

Courtesy of Dramatists Play Service

Directed by Steven Ducker

​

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg’s career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career, as a public-school English teacher, is beginning to offer her more opportunities. Greg brings home a dog he found in the park—or that has found him—bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her name tag. A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. The marriage is put in serious jeopardy until, after a series of hilarious and touching complications, Greg and Kate learn to compromise, and Sylvia becomes a valued part of their lives.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/