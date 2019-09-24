SymbiosisDuo to Perform at Morehead State University

The musical group SymbiosisDuo will hold two upcoming performances in conjunction with Morehead State’s annual Tubafest.

A recital will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the Duncan Recital Hall in Baird Music Hall. The second performance will be held in collaboration with the Cave Run Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. at the Morehead Conference Center. Both events are free and open to the public.

Dr. Gail Robertson, assistant professor of tuba and euphonium/jazz at the University of Central Arkansas, will hold a masterclass on Monday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. in 117 Baird Music Hall.

SymbiosisDuo is a tuba/euphonium duo featuring Dr. Stacy Baker, MSU professor of music, and Robertson. Baker was honored as the 2014-15 MSU Distinguished Teacher Award recipient and as the 2016-17 Distinguished Creative Productions Award recipient.

This event was supported by the Buckner and Sally Hinkle Endowment for Humanities through the MSU Foundation. Additional sponsors include the Cave Run Symphony Orchestra, the MSU International Tuba and Euphonium Association (ITEA) student organization and the MSU School of Creative Arts.

For information about programs in MSU’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/mtd, email mtd@moreheadstate.edu or call 606-783-2473.

