Symphonic Stroll at Josephine Sculpture Park

Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Join LexPhil and Josephine Sculpture Park for Symphonic Stroll - an evening of immersive music, art, and nature! Paired with sculptures throughout the park, LexPhil musicians perform chamber music continually from 4PM-8PM  

For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org

