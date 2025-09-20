Symphonic Stroll at Josephine Sculpture Park
Josephine Sculpture Park 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Symphonic Stroll at Josephine Sculpture Park
Join LexPhil and Josephine Sculpture Park for Symphonic Stroll - an evening of immersive music, art, and nature! Paired with sculptures throughout the park, LexPhil musicians perform chamber music continually from 4PM-8PM
For more information call 502-352-7082 or visit josephinesculpturepark.org
Info
