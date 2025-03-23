TAKE3 at Preston Arts Center in Henderson

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio, TAKE3, brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. TAKE3’s interactive lighting shows, comedic stories of their journey from scales in conservatory practice rooms to pop music in packed stadiums, come together in unforgettable experiences that have fired up concert goers all over the nation.

For more information call (270) 826-5916 or visit haaa.org