TAUK at Headliners Music Hall in Louisville

Genre-bending instrumental quartet TAUK recently released Shapeshifter II: Outbreak on Sept 28, a blend of progressive rock, hip-hop, & jazz that takes an exhilarating look at artificial intelligence and its potential to upend our world.

TAUK teased the album with mesmerizing videos for "Recreational Outrage" and "Checkmate", and now, their national headlining tour comes to Headliners Music Hall in Louisville on Thursday, November 15.

Tickets:

$12 Advance Purchase

$15 Day of Show

For more information call (502) 584-8088 or visit headlinerslouisville.com