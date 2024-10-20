TEN20 Comedy Showcase
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207
Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy show featuring touring comics Neil Rubenstein and Christine Ferrara
Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, Oct. 20 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a comedy show featuring nationally touring comics Neil Rubenstein and Christine Ferrera.
Also introducing Aimee Jewell.
See you at TEN20 for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
For more information call 5027248311.