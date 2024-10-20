TEN20 Comedy Showcase

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, Oct. 20 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a comedy show featuring nationally touring comics Neil Rubenstein and Christine Ferrera.

Also introducing Aimee Jewell.

See you at TEN20 for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy
5027248311
