Louisville Laughs Standup comedy show featuring touring comics Neil Rubenstein and Christine Ferrara

TEN20 Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, Oct. 20 at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a comedy show featuring nationally touring comics Neil Rubenstein and Christine Ferrera.

Also introducing Aimee Jewell.

See you at TEN20 for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

For more information call 5027248311.