× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 Comics from Nashville and Louisville perform PG-rated comedy

TEN20 Craft Brewery Clean Comedy Showcase

Louisville Laughs and the Clean Comedy Collective are teaming up to bring you this clean standup comedy showcase at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

It's a show you can take mom to.

The show features Nashville comics Drew Davis, Sydney Davis Jr. Jr. and Laura Hibbard and Louisville comics Jake Hovis and Creig Ewing.

Join us for a night of laughter. You can also come for dinner at MozzaPi or Happy Belly Bistro, located within TEN20.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/33857-april-16-ten0-clean-comedy-showcase